Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball For Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND Vs NZ 1st T20 | Watch Video

Nagpur, January 21: Explosive Indian Cricket Team's wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan made a comeback to the team after long time in the India vs New Zealand first T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. He made his comeback heroically and smashed the very first ball for a four. He came in to bat early in the innings after Sanju Samson got out early.

However, his innings also did not last long as he got out only for eight runs after smashing two boundaries in his small innings of only 5 balls. He was in the attacking mode from the word go. However, he was also dismissed early, following Sanju Samson. Team India are now 31/2 in 3 overs.

Indian players are looking in a hurry as everyone is starting their innings with a four on the first ball they are facing.

Ishan Kishan came to bat in the second over as Sanju Samson was dismissed early on individual score of 10 runs off seven balls. Ishan Kishan hit the first ball for a four and scored another boundary in the third over, however, he got out in the same over.

He was out on Jeff Duffy's delivery and was caught in the covers region by Mark Chapman.