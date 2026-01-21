'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him Success For IND Vs NZ T20I Series

Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir | X

New Delhi, January 21: Congress MP and veteran leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post on social media, praising Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday. He said that he met his "old friend" and had a good and frank discussion with him. He also said that his job is the hardest in the country only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's.

Shashi Tharoor shared a picture along with Gautam Gambhir and expressed admiration for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winner's role as Indian coach. He hailed Gambhir for being calm and composed amid intense public scrutiny after Team India's losses in latest series in the country and away as well.

Shashi Tharoor's Post

He said, “In Nagpur, enjoyed a good & frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success — starting today! #INDvNZT20.”

Sanju Samson Connect

Shashi Tharoor shared the post just ahead of the India vs New Zealand first T20I. He also extended his good wishes for the head coach for the series as it is being held after New Zealand beat India for the first time ever in a ODI series in India.

Netizens React

The internet users reacted to the post and said that he met with Gambhir requesting him to take Sanju Samson in the playing eleven. A user said, "You would have tweeted opposite if Sanju samson was not in team." Several users are also pointing out that comparing Gautam Gambhir with the Prime Minister is unfair.