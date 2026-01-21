 'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him Success For IND Vs NZ T20I Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him Success For IND Vs NZ T20I Series

'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him Success For IND Vs NZ T20I Series

He said that he met his "old friend" and had a good and frank discussion with him. He also said that his job is the hardest in the country only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir | X

New Delhi, January 21: Congress MP and veteran leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post on social media, praising Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday. He said that he met his "old friend" and had a good and frank discussion with him. He also said that his job is the hardest in the country only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's.

Shashi Tharoor shared a picture along with Gautam Gambhir and expressed admiration for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winner's role as Indian coach. He hailed Gambhir for being calm and composed amid intense public scrutiny after Team India's losses in latest series in the country and away as well.

Shashi Tharoor's Post

He said, “In Nagpur, enjoyed a good & frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success — starting today! #INDvNZT20.”

FPJ Shorts
Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi
Alleged Derogatory Remarks On Sikh Gurus: SGPC Panel Meets Delhi Police Chief, Demands Case Against Atishi
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Youth Attacked With Cement Block Over Mobile Phone Dispute, Attempt To Murder Case Filed
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Mumbai’s Eminent Personalities At Nehru Centre During Centenary Events

Sanju Samson Connect

Shashi Tharoor shared the post just ahead of the India vs New Zealand first T20I. He also extended his good wishes for the head coach for the series as it is being held after New Zealand beat India for the first time ever in a ODI series in India.

Read Also
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your...
article-image

Netizens React

The internet users reacted to the post and said that he met with Gambhir requesting him to take Sanju Samson in the playing eleven. A user said, "You would have tweeted opposite if Sanju samson was not in team." Several users are also pointing out that comparing Gautam Gambhir with the Prime Minister is unfair.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Warms Up For ICC T20 World Cup, Smashes Hat-Trick Of Fours To...
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Warms Up For ICC T20 World Cup, Smashes Hat-Trick Of Fours To...
'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him...
'Hardest Job After PM's!' Shashi Tharoor Praises Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, Wishes Him...
'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In...
'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In...
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball For Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND...
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball For Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND...