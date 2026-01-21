WPL 2026: RCB Money Well Spent As Lauren Bell Turns National Crush; Celebrates Team's Playoff Qualification With Trophy Cups | See Pics

RCB Money Well Spent As Lauren Bell Turns National Crush | Instagram | X

Mumbai, January 21: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spent Rs 90 lakh to get English cricketer Lauren Bell on board to replace Australian star Ellyse Perry in the current edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. Lauren Bell has been a star performer for the franchise so far as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning all their five games in the league stage.

The cricket fans all over the country have been awestruck by her beauty and her performance with the ball. She has been economical throughout the tournament so far as she opens the bowling for the team and also manages to pick early wickets.

New National Crush

She has been the new love interest of the RCB fans after the beautiful Australian star Ellyse Perry. Social media has been abuzz with viral photos and videos of the beautiful RCB pacer. She has also shared her pictures on her official Instagram account, celebrating RCB's qualification in the playoffs.

Celebrates With Trophy Cups

One of the viral pics shows Lauren Bell along with her teammates, Radha Yadav and Georgia Voll sipping a drink. However, the container in which they are seen having the drink depicts a trophy and all of them are enjoying the moment. RCB women team won their maiden WPL trophy in 2024 and looking at their form the trophy does not seem too far.

Lauren Bell's WPL 2026 Performance

Lauren Bell is among the best bowlers in the tournament so far, she has bowled the most maiden overs so far in the tournament - 2. She has also bowled the most number of Green dot balls which is whopping 74 balls. She is also in the race of the Purple Cap in the tournament as she has managed to pick 9 wickets in her five matches so far. Her teammate Nadine De Klerk is on top of the table for most number of wickets with 10 scalps to her name.