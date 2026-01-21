RCB Women Stars Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk & Lauren Bell Spotted On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Amid WPL 2026; Video

Image: vadodara_click/X

Fans in Vadodara got a surprise treat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s players Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell were spotted out on the streets on Wednesday, ahead of their WPL 2026 matches in the city.

The trio, currently in Vadodara for the league, were seen casually taking in the city’s sights, giving fans a rare glimpse of their off-field side. Their brief appearance quickly caught attention on social media, with cricket enthusiasts sharing photos and videos of the international stars.

While their focus remains on the ongoing WPL tournament, this casual outing highlighted the growing excitement and fan engagement surrounding the women’s league, as supporters eagerly cheer for their favorite players both on and off the pitch.

WPL 2026: Ball Girl Wows Fans With Perfect Hat-Trick Of Bottle Flips During UPW vs RCB Match In Navi Mumbai; Video

A fun and unexpected moment stole the spotlight during the WPL 2026 clash between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as a young ball girl wowed fans by landing a hat‑trick of bottle flips along the boundary line.

The incident occurred in between play when the attentive ball girl quietly showed off her impressive bottle‑flipping skills. With perfect timing and precision, she landed three consecutive flips, sending the crowd cheering to watch her display.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the young girl’s confidence and flair. The playful scene added a light‑hearted touch to an intense match, drawing reactions from both teams and spectators alike.

Cricket fans and commentators shared clips and memes online, celebrating the spontaneity and charm of the ball girl’s performance. Many noted that such moments highlight how cricket matches can be full of surprises, not just on the pitch, but around it too.

The viral feat became one of the most talked‑about highlights of the day’s action, reminding fans that sometimes the most memorable moments come from unexpected places.