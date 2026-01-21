 RCB Women Stars Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk & Lauren Bell Spotted On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Amid WPL 2026; Video
RCB Women Stars Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk & Lauren Bell Spotted On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Amid WPL 2026; Video

RCB Women Stars Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk & Lauren Bell Spotted On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Amid WPL 2026; Video

Fans in Vadodara were delighted when RCB women’s players Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell were spotted on the streets ahead of their WPL 2026 matches. The trio casually explored the city, offering fans a rare off-field glimpse. Their appearance quickly went viral on social media, with enthusiasts sharing photos and videos of the international stars.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: vadodara_click/X

Fans in Vadodara got a surprise treat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s players Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, and Lauren Bell were spotted out on the streets on Wednesday, ahead of their WPL 2026 matches in the city.

The trio, currently in Vadodara for the league, were seen casually taking in the city’s sights, giving fans a rare glimpse of their off-field side. Their brief appearance quickly caught attention on social media, with cricket enthusiasts sharing photos and videos of the international stars.

Smriti Mandhana Falls Short Of Maiden WPL Century By 4 Runs, Receives Standing Ovation In Navi...
WPL 2026: RCB Make It 5 Wins In A Row To Qualify For Playoffs After 61-Run Victory Over Gujarat...
While their focus remains on the ongoing WPL tournament, this casual outing highlighted the growing excitement and fan engagement surrounding the women’s league, as supporters eagerly cheer for their favorite players both on and off the pitch.

