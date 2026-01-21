Daryl Mitchell Overtakes Virat Kohli To Top ICC ODI Batting Rankings After Historic Performance During IND vs NZ Series

Image: X

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has reached the summit of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, overtaking India’s Virat Kohli after a remarkable run of form in the recent series against India.

Mitchell’s rise to No. 1 is the culmination of a stellar period in his career. He scored a brilliant 137 in 131 balls and then followed with a series of high scores, finishing with 352 runs in three ODIs, the most by any New Zealand player in a three-match series and third-most overall. His run included multiple centuries and outstanding consistency that powered New Zealand to a historic bilateral series triumph on Indian soil.

In the latest ICC rankings update, Mitchell now sits atop the list with 845 rating points, ahead of Kohli, who drops to No. 2 with 795 points. This marks Mitchell’s second stint at No. 1 in the ODI batting rankings, having briefly held the position previously.

Mitchell’s breakthrough comes at age 34 and reflects his steady international progress after debuting relatively late. His achievement places him among the elite batters in world cricket and a rare New Zealander to reach such heights in the ODI format.