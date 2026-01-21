 'Carlos Nadal!': Melbourne Crowd's Chant During Alcaraz vs Hanfmann Match Sparks Laughter At Australian Open 2026; VIDEO
A light-hearted moment went viral during Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open match against Yannick Hanfmann when a fan loudly shouted “Carlos Nadal,” mixing up Alcaraz with Rafael Nadal. The unexpected chant echoed around Rod Laver Arena, amusing the crowd and commentators alike, and briefly easing the tension during a competitive match as the Spanish star prepared to serve.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: Australian Open/TNT Sports/X

A humorous moment stole the spotlight during Carlos Alcaraz’s second-round Australian Open match against Yannick Hanfmann when a spectator in the crowd loudly and enthusiastically chanted “Carlos Nadal!” inadvertently mixing the names of two tennis superstars. The unexpected shout resonated around Rod Laver Arena, drawing laughter from fans and prompting amused reactions from commentators and viewers on social media.

The crowd moment occurred midway through a tense game as Alcaraz, currently one of the sport’s brightest young stars, was locked in a fierce exchange with Hanfmann. Just as Alcaraz prepared to serve, the fan’s voice rang out, a playful blend of Carlos (Alcaraz) and Rafael Nadal, the legendary Spanish great. The slip drew cheers and laughter from the crowd, momentarily lightening the competitive tension.

Alcaraz himself appeared to smile at the moment, acknowledging the crowd before returning his full focus to the match. The video of the chant quickly circulated widely online, turning an otherwise routine rally into one of the tournament’s most shared off-court moments.

As the Australian Open continues, that unexpected fan shout has become a viral highlight, a reminder that even in elite competition, crowd energy and spontaneous humor can create unforgettable moments.

