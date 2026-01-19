WPL 2026: RCB Make It 5 Wins In A Row To Qualify For Playoffs After 61-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants

RCB Make It 5 Wins In A Row To Qualify For Playoffs After 61-Run Victory Over Gujarat Giants | X

Vadodara, January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their dominant run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, defeating Gujarat Giants by 61 runs in Vadodara on Monday to register their fifth consecutive win of the season. The victory not only extended RCB's unbeaten streak but also confirmed their spot in the playoffs with two league games to spare.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Batting first, RCB put up a strong total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Gautami Naik starred with a brilliant 73 off 55 balls, smashing 7 fours and a six, while Richa Ghosh added a quick 27 off 20. Captain Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 off 23, helping RCB maintain momentum through the innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For Giants, skipper Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers with 2/43, while Kashvee Gautam (2/38) and Renuka Singh (1/23) also contributed.

Chasing 179, Gujarat Giants never got going and were restricted to 117/8 in their 20 overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gardner top-scored with 54 off 43, while Anushka Brijmohan Sharma (18) and Bharti Fulmali (14) tried to rebuild but lacked support.

RCB's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Sayali Satghare leading the attack with 3/21. Nadine de Klerk (2/17) and Shreyanka Patil (1/19) ensured regular breakthroughs.

Toss, Venue & Context

Toss: Giants won the toss and opted to bowl

Venue: Vadodara International Cricket Stadium – hosting its first WPL match this season

Playoff Qualification Secured

With this result, RCB have now won five games in a row - the most consecutive wins by any team in this season - and secured a place in the WPL playoffs. The Giants, meanwhile, face a tougher road ahead as they remain outside the qualification zone.