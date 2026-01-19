GG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara

Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara | X

Vadodara, January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as they gear up for their first match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Monday. Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first as RCB need only one game to qualify for the playoffs. The Giants received a boost with Anushka Sharma returning from injury, while Happy Kumari made her debut.

RCB named an unchanged XI for the fixture and will look to maintain their winning momentum.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants (GG):

Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (WK), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell