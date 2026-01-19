 GG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara

GG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara

Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first as RCB need only one game to qualify for the playoffs. The Giants received a boost with Anushka Sharma returning from injury, while Happy Kumari made her debut.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs In First Match At BCA Stadium In Vadodara | X

Vadodara, January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as they gear up for their first match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Monday. Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first as RCB need only one game to qualify for the playoffs. The Giants received a boost with Anushka Sharma returning from injury, while Happy Kumari made her debut.

RCB named an unchanged XI for the fixture and will look to maintain their winning momentum.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants (GG):

FPJ Shorts
Mahadev And Sons Written Update. January 19: Ketan's Girlfriend Arrives At Mahadev's Mill
Mahadev And Sons Written Update. January 19: Ketan's Girlfriend Arrives At Mahadev's Mill
Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan

Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur

Read Also
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti 96, Lauren Bell Star As RCB Make It 4 In 4 With 8-Wicket Win
article-image

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (WK), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs...
GG Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants To Bowl As Unbeaten RCB Will Look To Win & Qualify For Playoffs...
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And...
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over Viral Social Media Post Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20I...
Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over Viral Social Media Post Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20I...
Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st...
Video Shows Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson Enjoy Jungle Safari Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st...