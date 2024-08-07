Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Vinay Swaminathan And Anurag Bagri Progress To Main Draw

Vinay Swaminathan of Bombay Gymkhana and Anurag Bagri of Cricket Club of India won their third-round matches and qualified for the Senior Snooker main draw of the Khar Gym presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024.

Swaminathan potted steadily and went on to defeat Aditya Agrawal of Railways 4-0 (67-31, 47-16, 60-53, and 45-7), while Bagri also had a relaxed time and got the better of Mahableshwar cueist Pankaj Kadam 4-0 (65-15, 58-41, 53-42, and 56-44) frame scores.

In second round matches, Gujarat’s Parth Shah played well to defeat Mumbai’s Nikhil Bhansali 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-65, 32-53, and 62-11) while Andhra Pradesh’s Sagar Jain showed good touch and went on to defeat Rajasthan’s Rajat Manker 4-1 (66-31, 78-23, 73-7, 38-42, and 64-9) to progress to the third round.

Read Also Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Hasan Badami Progresses Into Main Draw

Results – Round 3: Vinay Swaminathan (Bom Gym) bt Aditya Agrawal (Rlys) 4-0 (67-31, 47-16, 60-53, 45-7);

Anurag Bagri (CCI) bt Pankaj Kadam (Mahableshwar) 4-0 (65-15, 58-41, 53-42, 56-44).

Round 2: Devendra Joshi (BPCL) bt Ishan Nagar (Mah) 4-1 (52-59, 67-7, 60-1, 65-17, 54-40);

Parth Shah (GUJ) bt Nikhil Bhansali (Mah) 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-65, 32-53, 62-11);

Sagar Jain (AP) bt Rajat Manker (Raj) 4-1 (66-31, 78-23, 73-7, 38-42, 64-9);