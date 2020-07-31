Sushant's broker, trainer, maid, bodyguard: Check out what each of them said about Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting more and more twisted with each day passing by. Statements from Sushant's family, his servants, gym trainer and bodyguard has taken a toll on Rhea Chakraborty - the actor's rumoured girlfriend - image, who is now deemed as the 'dominant' one in the relationship.
Check out what each of them have to say about Rhea Chakraborty:
Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. His father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.
Meanwhile, the gym trainers and brokers who helped the couple find a house also claimed that Rhea was the dominant person in their relationship.
According to a Times Now Report, a broker revealed that Rhea contacted him and asked for a 3 or 4 BHK apartment. Rhea wanted the apartment for her and Sushant, adding that the couple would get married soon, the broker said as per the report.
One of the servants working in Sushant’s Versova house told the Bihar Police that since Rhea came into his life the expenses of the actor shot up, as per a Times Now report.
The servant, reportedly used to handle expenses of the entire house, but Rhea questioned him 'Do you ask Sushant before spending money?' after which she stopped liking him (servant).
Once he had to go to his village for some personal reasons and was not allowed to resume his work.
The report further states that three months prior to his suicide, the entire staff was changed. The servants also alleged that whenever Sushant wanted to help them, he was not allowed to do so.
Sushant's bodyguard also confirmed all the allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty, as per a report in Republic dated July 31. His bodyguard alleged that Rhea's entry changed Sushant's life.
The bodyguard also believes Sushant was being drugged by Rhea, as per the report.
Another report in Republic dated July 30, revealed Sushant's bank statements which showed huge expenses over Rhea and her brother Showik.
"With a balance of over Rs. 4 crores, 62 lakh in November 2019, Sushant's bank balance dropped to just little over Rs. 1 crore in Feb 2020, documents showed. From flight tickets worth Rs. 81, 000 for Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, makeup, shopping, parlour expense, worth over 1 lakh, to her personal expenses, Sushant's bank statements revealed shocking details," read a statement in the report.
