Sushant's broker, trainer, maid, bodyguard: Check out what each of them said about Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting more and more twisted with each day passing by. Statements from Sushant's family, his servants, gym trainer and bodyguard has taken a toll on Rhea Chakraborty - the actor's rumoured girlfriend - image, who is now deemed as the 'dominant' one in the relationship.

Check out what each of them have to say about Rhea Chakraborty:

Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. His father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family.

Meanwhile, the gym trainers and brokers who helped the couple find a house also claimed that Rhea was the dominant person in their relationship.

According to a Times Now Report, a broker revealed that Rhea contacted him and asked for a 3 or 4 BHK apartment. Rhea wanted the apartment for her and Sushant, adding that the couple would get married soon, the broker said as per the report.