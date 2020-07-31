Why did Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput breakup after dating for 6 years?

Many of their mutual friends also praised Ankita, who always stood by him during their courtship.

Television producer Vikas Gupta shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi ( He used to be tension-free whenever he was with Ankita) #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again.”

Producer Sandip Ssingh, who said that he shared a close bond with Sushant said, "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special."

Recalling the time spent with Sushant and Ankita, Sandip further said: "You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house. I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family," he added.

Lokhande made some explosive revelations during her interview with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Excerpts from the conversation reveal that she asserted Singh was not a ‘depressed’ person.

Ankita said, "How much ever I know him, he wasn't a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression' are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word.”

“Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. The Sushant that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this,” she added.

The Bihar Police reached Lokhande’s Malad residence in Mumbai on Thursday to record her statement. The interrogation went on for an hour.

Reports suggest that according to Ankita, Sushant had told her that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

Hours after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against present girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita shared a post on her social media that read, “Truth Wins.”

About a week ago, Ankita joined her 'Manikarnika' co-star Kangana Ranaut in the Candle4SSR online protest, initiated as a tribute to Sushant and to demand justice for the late actor.

In 2019, Anikta confirmed her relationship with Vicky Jain. It was during this time that reports of Sushant dating actress Rhea Chakraborty also surfaced in the media.