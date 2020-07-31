'He was not a depressed guy': Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death

“Calling someone 'bipolar' is a big thing. The Sushant that I know — Main is cheez ko danke ki chot pe bol sakti hoon ki wo depressed nai tha. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this,” she added.

The Bihar Police reached Lokhande’s Malad residence in Mumbai on Thursday to record her statement. The interrogation went on for an hour.

Reports suggest that according to Ankita, Sushant had told her that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

Hours after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against present girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita shared a post on her social media that read, “Truth Wins.”

About a week ago, Ankita joined her 'Manikarnika' co-star Kangana Ranaut in the Candle4SSR online protest, initiated as a tribute to Sushant and to demand justice for the late actor.

Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show "Pavitra Rishta".