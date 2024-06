Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Piyush Kamble Slugs It Out To Beat Pawan Singh, Enters Quarterfinals

Promising talent Piyush Kamble played with plenty of determination and managed to defeat Pawan Singh in three games at 15-6, 12-15, 15-11 in a men’s singles pre-quarter-final match of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Wednesday.

In the quarter-finals, Kamble will meet top seed Nigel D’Sa who beat Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3.

In another interesting match of the day, Akshat Raisurana brushed a strong challenge from Kanishq Gurram clinching a well-deserved 21-13, 18-21, 22-20 victory in a boys’ under-19 singles quarter-finals encounter.

In a girls’ under-15 match, which went the distance, Ananya Katdare once again had to bring out her best to overcome the spirited challenge from Rudra Gawde coasting to a 22-20, 9-21, 21-14 victory to advance to the semi-final.

Results – Girls’ U-11 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Aanya Iyer bt Myrah Reshamwala 15-3, 15-1; Taara Patwardhan bt Atreyi Rao 21-6, 21-19; Fatima Warsi bt Aaira Shah 15-8, 15-3; 2-Insiyah Taherali Tilawadwala bt Zeel Gala 15-8, 15-5.

Boys’ U-11 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Aadiraj Shetty bt Vedaan Gupta 21-2, 21-4; Kabir Raheja bt Prithvi Gain 21-11, 21-8; Vivaan Waingankar bt Arjun Vira 21-6, 21-5; 2-Vir Butani bt Saransh Jain

Girls U-15 Singles (quarter-finals): 1-Thea Sheth bt Rutuja Tanwar 15-3, 15-1; Ananya Katdare bt Rudra Gawde 22-20, 9-21, 21-14; Risha Parab bt Shaanvi Shah 21-8, 21-8; 2-Anvi Kakade bt Anvisha Ghorpade 19-21, 21-18, 21-13.

Girls’ U-19 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Thea Sheth 21-4, 21-8; Devanshi Shinde bt Ananya Shah 21-11, 21-14; Vedika Kulkarni bt Saanchi Santi 21-14, 21-5; 2-Riya Vinherkar bt Mahika Vardhan 21-7, 21-8.

Men’s singles (3rd round): 1-Nigel D’Sa bt Devansh Nisar 15-3, 15-3; Piyush Kamble bt Pawan Singh 15-6, 12-15, 15-11; Harshit Mahimkar bt Kanishq Gurram 15-9, 15-8; Daras Nadar bt Raj More 15-11, 15-5; Kshitij Shinde bt Satyasheel Kulkarni 15-14, 15-13; Ruturaj Rathod bt Mishil Shah 15-7, 15-13; Ajay Meena bt Jehan Daboo 15-7, 15-6; 2-Aaryavardhan Jadhav bt Tilak Kanungo 15-5, 15-16.