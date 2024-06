Sportfirst CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Aarush Jalan, Ananya Katdare Register Hard-Fought Wins

Aarush Jalan played with solid determination and after losing the first game against Saarth Vavle, fought back by winning the next two games to record a fighting 7-15, 15-14, 15-13 victory in a boys’ U-17 singles first round match of the Sportfirst CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Monday.

In another closely contested encounter, Ananya Katdare managed to overcome Saanchi Santi by snatching a hardfought 15-10, 12-15, 15-11 victory in a girls’ U-17 singles first round match.

Meanwhile, Kanishq Gurram, who trains at the Cricket Club of India, started hesitantly but, managed to find his touch and went on to defeat Rohit Sundaram 15-9, 15-10 in a men’s singles first round match.

Rohit Athalye also encountered quite a challenge from Neville Katila but stayed in control to register a 15-11, 15-12 win to join Gurram in the second round.

Results – Girls U-15 Singles: Rudra Gawde bt Saanvi Dalal 15-3, 15-2; Shaanvi Shah bt Tvaisha Jain 15-7, 15-4; Anvisha Ghorpade bt Aradhya Singh 15-0, 15-4.

Girls’ Singles U-17: Ananya Katdare bt Saanchi Santi 15-10, 12-15, 15-11; Anvi Kakade bt Jaanhavi Bagaria 15-3, 15-3; Vedika Kulkarni bt Mahika Vardhan 15-7, 15-3; Dhyana Doshi bt Thea Sheth 15-7, 15-9; Devanshi Shinde bt Harsha Kambli 15-4, 15-2; Risha Parab bt Angela Mittal 15-2, 15-3.

Boys’ U-15 Singles (Round-1): Adarsh Krishnan bt Kanishk Salve 15-13, 15-9; Vivaan Ambili bt Dhairya Vira 15-6, 15-6; Aarush Mittal bt Adnan Rangoonwala 15-4, 15-4; Dawood Vaglawala bt Ishaan Manebirajdar 15-4, 15-12; Ansh Shah bt Reyansh Asher 15-8, 15-5; Rayhan Banatwala bt Aaradhya Erande 15-11, 13-15, 15-10; Hridhaan Bhatia bt Amogh Chavan 15-9, 13-15, 15-12.

Boys’ U-17 singles (round-1): Aarush Jalan bt Saarth Vavle 7-15, 15-14, 15-13; Heet Raju bt Hridhaan Bhatia 15-6, 15-7; Jehan Maniar bt Swanand Pevekar 15-6, 15-5; Jatin Khosya bt Shlok Kharate 15-8, 15-11; Srinivasan Harish bt Kshitij Singh 15-14, 15-13.

Men’s singles (Round-1): Arnav Bhagat bt Kunal Sawant 15-8, 15-6; Kanishq Gurram bt Rohit Sundaram 15-9, 15-10; Kshitij Shinde bt Aatish Annapurne 15-9, 15-5; Rohit Athalye bt Neville Katila 15-11, 15-12.