'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO

Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail | X

Rawalpindi, September 05: In a shameful incident, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum, was attacked with an egg while she was addressing the media outside Adiala Jail. The incident occurred when the hearing of the Toshakhana case, involving Imran Khan, was taking place at Adiala Jail. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows Aleema Khanum reacting calmly, however, visibly shocked after the incident occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the incident going viral on social media and the supporters of Imran Khan and PTI are slamming the incident and demanding strict action against the people involved in the shameful act.

Aleema Stays Calm

The video shows that the egg hits Aleema Khan on her face and then falls on her clothes. A woman is seen screaming, "Who the hell is this" and "Kisne kiya yeh" (Who did this). However, Aleema kept her calm and said "Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do" to calm down the supporters of Imran Khan and PTI workers present at the spot and tries to identify the attackers from the mob.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports from the local media, police confirmed that the two women who were behind the incident were PTI supporters and they both are in police custody.

Police Statement

The police issued statement in connection with the incident and said that the two women arrived in Rawalpindi along with the members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the Pakistan Clerks Association to push their demands. The police said that the women threw egg at Aleema as she did not replied to the questions asked by them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PTI Supporters Stop Attackers

The two women tried to escape in a car after the incident, however, they were stopped after being surrounded by the PTI workers present at the spot. The supporters who were furious over the incident, started pelting stones and also smashed the windscreen of their vehicle. The police reached the spot and took the two accused into their custody and shifted them to the Adiala checkpoint.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attackers Try To Escape

A video is being widely shared on social media in which a white Honda BR-V with registration number BJS-608 is seen trying to escape from the mob and it is being claimed that the police were helping the attackers to flee. When the registration number of the vehicle was checked it showed that it belonged to an Alto car.

'Police Helping Women Escape'

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Pakistan security forces help two women escape after attacking Aleema Khan, the sister of incarcerated former PM Imran Khan; the fascism that has gripped Pakistan since 2022 is so obscene, and openly so that the country is on the verge of breaking up."

Similar Incident

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2024 and his sister Aleema Khan has been actively campaigning for her brother's release. The incident also reminds of a previous incident, where the opposition parties planned to attack Imran Khan with rotten eggs after writing "Ro Imran Ro" on it. However, the plan was foiled by the police.