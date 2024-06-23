 CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship From June 24
Shivani Herlekar is seeded second behind the energetic and cheerful Naishaa in the women’s draw. The hard-working Riya Vinherkar is seeded second in both the girls events.

Mumbai city’s talented and skillful teenager Naishaa Bhatoye has the distinction of being the top seeded in three events -- women’s singles, girls under-17 and under-19 singles, in the CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), and which is scheduled to commence at the CCI badminton courts from Monday, June 24, 2024.

Nigel D’Sa is the top seed in the men’s singles competition, while Aaryavardhan Jadhav is the second seed.

Competitions will be conducted in 22 categories. The events include Men’s and Women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, Boys’ & Girls’ U-19 and U-17 singles and doubles, Boys’ & Girls’ U-11, U-13 and U-15 singles, Mens' Masters 80+ combination doubles, Women's Seniors 75+ combination doubles & Mixed 80+ combination doubles.

All Matches up to the quarter-finals will be played over best-of-3 games of 15 points with no extension or setting. Matches from the quarter-finals will be played over best-of--3 games of 21 points.

