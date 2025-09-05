 ‘India Will Say Sorry & Seek Deal With Trump’: Howard Lutnick On How US President Will Handle PM Modi - VIDEO
The statement comes hours after a big statement by Donald Trump on China India and Russia. Taking to Truth Social Trump said,"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,"

Shashank Nair Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Howard Lutnick

Amid strained India–US ties, United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, during an interaction with Bloomberg TV on Friday, said that India will apologise to the US President Donald Trump and will be at the negotiating table for a trade deal within the next two months.

"In a month or 2 months, India is going to be at the table and they are going to say they are sorry and they will try to make a deal with Donald Trump. It will be on Donald Trump's desk & how he wants to deal with Modi and we leave that to him that is why is the President."

The statement comes hours after a big statement by Donald Trump on China India and Russia. Taking to Truth Social Trump said,"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," he said posting a picture of the three leaders. Trump's statement comes days after the China hosted India and Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisatio (SCO) summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reacted to the post during the weekly press briefing. "Regarding the post I have no comments to offer on this post at this point," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said answeing a question during the press conference.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the central government is preparing a relief package for exporters to help them cope with the impact of the high tariffs imposed by the United States.

“We cannot leave our exporters high and dry, saying the situation will change soon, we will work with them,"Sitharaman said during an interview with Network18.

“There is a package, which consists of many components, that is coming to help them. I will wait for Cabinet approval, but there is something coming to support them so they can withstand this tirade of tariffs. Suddenly looking for newer markets is a challenge, so we will have to help them,” she added.

