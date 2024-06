Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Ajay Meena Registers Come-From-Behind Win Against Jawad Shaikh

Ajay Meena played to his potential and despite losing the opening game, he staged a solid fight back to defeat home contender Jawad Shaikh posting a 10-15, 15-10, 15-8 win in a men’s singles second round match of the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on late Monday evening.

Later, upcoming and talented youngsters, Anvisha Ghorpade and Rudra Gawde both, advanced to the quarter-final round in the girl’s U-15 and U-13 singles events. In the U-15 match, Anvisha charged past Aradhya Singh 15-0, 15-4 and Rudra Gawde outwitted Saanvi Dalal winning at 15-3, 15-2.

In the U-13 category, the top-seeded Anvisha defeated Aradhya Singh 15-1, 15-4 and Rudra dropped just two points in the second game to outplay Nishka Toprani 15-0, 15-2.

In an interesting men’s singles match, Pawan Singh staved off a strong challenge from Arnav Bhagat by snatching a 15-13, 7-15, 15-7 victory to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, top seed Nigel D'Sa and second seed Aaryavardhan Jadhav easily won their respective second round matches. D’Sa defeated Manoj Patil 15-6, 15-2 and Jadhav got the better of Zaosh Irani 15-5, 15-10.

In women’s action, top seed Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye received a first round walkover from Roopali Shah, while second seed Shivani Herlekar eased past Parul Damani coasting to a 15-5, 15-3 win and move into the quarter-finals.

Read Also CCI-GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship From June 24

Results – Girls’ U-15 singles (1st round): Rudra Gawde bt Saanvi Dalal 15-3, 15-2; Shaanvi Shah bt Tvaisha Jain 15-7, 15-4; Anvisha Ghorpade bt Aradhya Singh 15-0, 15-4.

Girls U-13 singles (2nd round): 1-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Aradhya Singh 15-1, 15-4; Riddhi Bagul bt Kashvi Shah 15-1, 15-7; Tia Ugrankar bt Shanaya Shah 15-2, 15-5; Viana Borana bt Kaushiki Kanvinde 15-6, 15-11; Rudra Gawde bt Nishka Toprani 15-0, 15-2; 2-Sarathaa Devi Chidambaram bt Aarna Chandak 15-10, 15-3.

Men’s (2nd round): 1-Nigel D’Sa bt Manoj Patil 15-6, 15-2; Piyush Kamble bt Jeet Jain 15-6, 15-3; Harshit Mahimkar bt Ameya Nakashe 15-8, 15-7; Devansh Nisar bt Devansh Gupta 15-3, 15-5; Pawan Singh bt Arnav Bhagat 15-13, 7-15, 15-7; Kanishq Gurram bt Suryansha Seth 15-5, 15-5; Daras Nadar bt Saurav Ghag 15-2, 15-6; Raj More bt Soham Chavan 15-7, 15-8; Kshitij Shinde bt Sanyam Khakke 15-4, 15-5; Satyasheel Kulkarni bt Harsh Sawardekar 15-4, 15-3; Mishil Shah bt Rohit Athalye 15-8, 15-6; Jehan Daboo bt Hitesh Malhotra 15-14, 15-5; Ajay Meena bt Jawad Shaikh 10-15, 15-10, 15-8; Tilak Kanungo bt Manmohan Verma 15-5, 15-9; 2-Aaryavardhan Jadhav bt Zaosh Irani 15-5, 15-10.

Women Singles (1st round): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye W/o Roopali Shah; Sneha Mhadlekar bt Sachi Sopte 15-13, 15-14; Krisha Shah bt Shravani Panchal 13-15, 15-12, 15-13; Devanshi Shinde bt Sanjana Maharao 15-9, 15-2; Natasha Daswani bt Sonali Shetty 15-6, 15-8; Vedika Kulkarni bt Trusha Vora 15-3, 15-0; Rima Jain bt Priyanka Bagade 15-7, 15-5; 2-Shivani Herlekar bt Parul Damani 15-5, 15-3.