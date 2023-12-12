‘Specialist Job’: Travis Head Rules Himself Out of Race For David Warner’s Replacement As Test Opener

With David Warner set to retire from Test Cricket following the three-match Test series against Pakistan in Sydney, there has been a lot of questions on who will replace the southpaw as a Test opener.

Travis Head’s name has been making rounds as one of the replacements for Warner as a Test opener after brilliant performances during the World Cup 2023. Given his performances in the tournament, Head has been considered to take over the opening slot after David Warner retires from Test cricket.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Head has himself ruled out of contention to replace Warner as a Test opener, stating that the selectors are happy with him batting in the middle-order. He is of the opinion that opening in the Test match is a job of a specialist.

“Selectors are happy with me in the middle order. I think opening it's a specialist job. The guys that have been waiting to get into the team for a while deserve the first crack at it.”

“But the conversations are ongoing with everyone...only one for me is [opening in] the subcontinent. I don't see myself moving around too much in the future." Australia's World Cup final hero said.

Travis Head was bestowed upon the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for November 2023 on Monday, December 11.

The 29-year-old was one of the instrumental players in helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title in World Cup history. In the final, Head played a knock of 137 off 120 balls on a slow pitch to help Aussies chase down the target of 241 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia were 47/3 when Travis Head stepped up and shared a crucial 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110 balls) to turn the table around for the team.