Mumbai Hostage Case: Crime Branch Records Crucial Statement From Rohit Arya’s Wife In Powai Kidnap-Encounter Case

Rohit Arya | X/@Gadhwara27

Mumbai: In a major development in the high-profile Powai hostage and encounter case, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday recorded the statement of Anjali Arya, the wife of the accused Rohit Arya.

A special team from the Crime Branch travelled to Pune, where Anjali’s detailed statement was recorded over a span of around four hours.

During the interrogation, officials sought clarification regarding Rohit Arya’s claims about an outstanding amount of Rs 2 crore, as well as other case-related assertions he had made previously.

So far, statements of around 20 to 25 people have been recorded in the encounter case. Those questioned include officers and personnel who broke the window to enter the premises during the operation, along with local residents who were present near the incident site.

Additionally, Crime Branch Unit 8 is independently probing the kidnapping angle of the case. Officials believe that both parallel investigations are likely to bring out crucial facts in the days to come.

Powai Hostage Case

For the unversed, the Mumbai Police on October 30, 2025 rescued 17 children and two others from an acting studio in Powai, where they were held captive by a man armed with an airgun and chemicals.50-year-old Arya, who was shot during the police operation, later died at a hospital. The children were aged between 10 and 15 years, and among the two adults, one was a senior citizen, the police said.