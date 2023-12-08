David Warner’s Daughter Interviews Her Father and Australian Cricketer; Adorable Pic Goes Viral

David Warner and his daughter | Credits: Instagram/David Warner

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was interviewed by her daughter Ivy Mae during an event in Australia on Friday.

Warner shares a healthy relationship and strong bonding with his three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. The 37-year-old keeps posting pictures and videos with his beloved daughters on social media.

On his Instagram handle, David Warner shared an adorable picture wherein he was interviewed by his eldest daughter Ivy Mae and captioned, “Breaking!! Ivy warner gets this summers hottest news!!”

Meanwhile, David Warner is set to retire from Test Cricket following the conclusion of three-match Test series against Pakistan. The southpaw will play his final match of his Test career at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner breaks silence on controversial statement by Mitchell Johnson

David Warner finally broke his silence on a scathing attack by his former teammate Mitchell Johnson ahead of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Speaking of nasty comments by a former Australian pacer, Warner stated that everyone is entitled to have an opinion and he is looking forward to a good end to his Test career in Sydney.

“It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline. It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west." southpaw said.

"I resonate with where I grew up. For me, it was a great upbringing with my parents, but it taught me everyday ... to work hard. My parents ingrained that into me," Warner added.

The spat between Mitchell Johnson and David Warner became a talking point after the former Australian pacer wrote a column questioning his place in the Test squad and opposing ‘hero send off’ post Warner’s final Test because of his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa.