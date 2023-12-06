 David Warner Retirement: Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja Has His Say On Southpaw’s Replacement
Warner is set to play his last Test at his home ground in Sydney against Pakistan in the final game of the three-match series starting January 3.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Usman Khawaja and David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Australia Test batter Usman Khawaja has urged the national selectors to look for class over form when they choose his next opening partner after David Warner quits the longest format next month.

Khawaja isn't too concerned about his next partner but urged the selectors to pick the right player who can flourish and succeed at the international level.

"To be honest, it (who my next opening partner is) doesn't really matter to me, genuinely. Whoever the selectors are going to pick, they're going to pick because they think they're the best for the role," Khawaja told on SEN Radio.

Khawaja doesn’t want selectors to pick teams on form

"I don't even believe in the 'bat-off' people are talking about right now. I think it is going to come to a lot more than that. You can't pick teams on form. You've got to pick teams on who you think the best player is.

"If we pick teams on form, the Australian team would be changing every second week, so you just can't do that.

"Class is always permanent. Form is always temporary. It will be interesting to see which way they go. I actually don't know," he added.

Khawaja said his next opening partner shouldn't be picked on the basis of how many runs he had scored at the first-class level.

"I think it (making runs) does (play into it)," he said.

"But I think if you go a bit further back for the last five years, all of the guys that are in contention would have scored a truckload of runs.

"It would be very similar. It just depends on how big a sample size you want to make it." PTI SSC

