 Mitchell Johnson vs David Warner Spat: ‘ I Think I Need To Be The Mediator’, Ricky Ponting On Feud Between Australian Stars
Ricky Ponting, who shared the dressing room with Johnson and Warner opined that two players need to settle their issues by having face to face conversation instead of throwing jibes at each other in front of the media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Ricky Ponting is willing to step up as mediator for Mitchell Johnson and David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has offered a role of a mediator in order to resolve the ongoing spat between Mitchell Johnson and David Warner.

The controversy between two Australian stars sparked when Johnson wrote a column opposing the farewell Test series for Warner against Pakistan because of his embroilment in the Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa in 2018. 

Since then, a series of developments has occurred, with Mitchell Johnson accusing David Warner of sending inappropriate texts and involvement of chief selector George Bailey in picking David Warner in the Test squad for the three-match series against Pakistan.

Ponting urges Johnson and Warner to have face to face conversation

Ponting urges Johnson and Warner to have face to face conversation

“I have to get in between these two guys at some stage ... I think I need to be the mediator and get them both in a room and let them have it out rather than playing it out in the media.” Former Australia captain told Sunrise.

“They're both pretty feisty characters and we know this issue that's come up now goes back six or eight months, back to the Ashes selection. That's where it all started.”

“It sounds like an issue that's gone on without either of them sitting down and having a face-to-face conversation. I'd like to see that happen," Ponting added.

Mitchell Johnson removed from commentary team

Following sharp criticism against David Warner, Mitchell Johnson has reportedly been removed from the commentary team for the upcoming three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan, starting on December 14.

The former Australian fast bowler confirmed he was part of Triple M commentary team but his name was missing from the list of commentators released by the company on Tuesday.

David Warner will play his last Test match against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2024.

