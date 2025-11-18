Mumbai CNG Crisis: Damaged CNG Pipeline Restored, Supply Resumes

File Photo

Mumbai: In a major relief for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle owners, CNG supply in Mumbai has been restored after two days, as repair work on the damaged pipeline was completed on Thursday (18 November) afternoon.

During the supply disruptions, auto-rickshaws running on CNG were non-operational. The impact of the same was seen during the office going hours. Some taxis which were linked to taxi apps, switched to petrol as a backup. CNG shortage caused massive chaos in Mumbai city, where office goers were seen standing up in lines of hundreds to get auto-rickshaws.

Read Also Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply

Even children heading to their schools had to face issues while going to school and tuition.

Cause Of CNG Crisis?

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) stated that the disruption was caused by a stoppage of supply in the CGS Wadala and thereby the MGL pipeline network. This disrupted CNG stations across the Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

MMR has around 398 CNG pumps. Out of which,152 pumps are within the jurisdiction of Mumbai city. CNG pumps with low pressure were forced to either reduce dispensing or shut suspend operations temporarily.

Industrial Users Asked to Shift to Alternate Fuel

In a written statement issued on Monday evening, MGL said it had prioritised supply to residential consumers and advised industrial and commercial users in the affected pockets to shift to alternate fuel until full restoration.

“Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala,” it said, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.