Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly set to host football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House on November 18, coinciding with the high-profile visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The announcement has sparked global attention, highlighting the unusual convergence of sports and diplomacy in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, has previously expressed admiration for Trump and is reportedly looking forward to discussions that extend beyond football. The Portuguese star, preparing for his sixth FIFA World Cup, has also used the visit to strengthen his ties with the Gulf region, where his professional and commercial presence continues to grow.

The timing of Ronaldo’s outreach is notable, coming in the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The tournament has already assumed political significance, with Trump leading a White House task force overseeing World Cup preparations.

For Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, the meeting with Trump represents more than a symbolic gesture, it could reflect his growing diplomatic footprint. Meanwhile, Trump’s engagement with football continues to underline the sport’s role in global soft power.

'I Don't Like It When You...': Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Skipping Diogo Jota's Funeral; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken openly about his decision not to attend the funeral of his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away in a car accident in July. In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, the football legend explained his reasons, sharing a deeply personal perspective shaped by his own experiences with loss and fame.

Ronaldo revealed that he has not been to a cemetery since his father’s death, saying, “After my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again.” The Portuguese star expressed that attending such moments brings back painful memories, and he prefers to grieve privately.

He further explained that his absence was not due to indifference, but to avoid turning a moment of mourning into a spectacle. “When you know me and you know my reputation? Wherever I go, it is a circus,” Ronaldo said. “I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this sort of attention. I don't like it when you go to a sensitive moment to do interviews, to speak about him, to speak about football.”

Ronaldo emphasised that his decision came from a place of respect for the family and the privacy of the occasion. “This shows how a circus is life, sometimes. I am not a part of that. If you want to be a part of this world, good luck, but I will be a part of another side,” he added.

The 40-year-old concluded by addressing critics who questioned his absence, stating calmly, “People can continue to criticise. I felt good with my decision. When your conscience is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say.”

Ronaldo’s heartfelt explanation offered a glimpse into the struggles of living under constant public scrutiny, reminding the world that even global icons experience loss and grief in profoundly human ways.