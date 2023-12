SFA Championships: Aryan Pradeep Kumar Clinches Under-16 Gold

Aryan Pradeep Kumar of Arya Vidya Mandir clinched the under-16 boys' 100 metres swimming gold at the SFA Championships.

Results for Day 9:

Sports: Swimming

Categories: U-16 Boys 100m Back Stroke

Gold: Aryan Pradeep Kumar, Arya Vidya Mandir

Silver: Sanchit Mandar Patil, Next School, Mulund

Bronze: Atharva Sandesh Padyar, St Xaviers High School, Virar

Categories: U-14 Girls 100m Back Stroke

Gold: Kimaya Prashant Margaj, Vibgyor High, Airoli

Silver: Alina Munshi, Aditya Birla World Academy

Bronze: Amaira Ahmad, R.N. Podar School, Santacruz

Categories: U-8 Boys 50m Back Stroke

Gold: Shaurya Agnihotri, R.N Podar School, Santacruz

Silver: Varun Kannan, DY Patil International School, Nerul

Bronze: Reyansh Harshit Walke, RN Podar School Sanatcruz

Categories: U-8 Girls 50m Back Stroke

Gold: Devika Janardan Kharude, Daffodils Public School, Dahisar

Silver: Saanvi Humbre, Universal High School, Dahisar

Sports: Chess

Categories: U-17 Girls

Gold: Syna Chopra, Ramsheth Thakur Public School

Silver: Janice Dsouza, Holy Convent High School, Mira Road

Sports: Throwball

Categories: U-14 Girls

Gold: Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyalaya (Borivali)

Silver: Rustomjee Cambridge International School

Sports: Basketball

Categories: U-11 Male

Gold: Vibgyor High Goregaon

Silver: Don Bosco International School, Matunga - A

Bronze: Mount Litera School International - A

Winning Score: 17-07

Categories: U-14 Male

Gold: Don Bosco High School , Matunga

Silver: Don Bosco International School, Matunga - A

Bronze: Arya Vidya Mandir - A

Winning Score: 43-15

Categories: U-16 Male

Gold: Don Bosco High School , Matunga

Silver: Don Bosco International School, Matunga - A

Winning Score: 37-21