SFA Championships: Nidhi Mali Clinches U-13 Karate Gold

Nidhi Mali of NG Vartak High School clinched the gold medal in the under-13 girls' karate event of the SFA Championships.

Simar Ramaiya of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya will bag the silver while Rishta Narsale of Lokhandwala Foundation bagged the bronze.

In the U-15 boys' doubles, Neev Mehta and Veer Dhokre of Utpal Shanghvi Global School claimed the gold while Raghav Jatia and Kush Kejriwal took the silver.

Hrishabh Thakur and Veir Ramsay of Utpal Shanghvi settled for the bronze.

Results for Day 7

Sports: Karate

Category: U-13 Girls (Kumite)

Gold- Nidhi Mali, N G Vartak High School

Silver- Simar Ramaiya, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya

Bronze- Rishta Narsale, Lokhandwala Foundation

Sports: Table Tennis

Category: U-15 Boys Doubles

Gold- Neev Mehta / Veer dhokre, Utpal Shanghvi Global School

Silver- Raghav Jatia / Kush Kejriwal, Bombay International School

Bronze- Hrishabh Thakur / Veir Ramsay, Utpal Shanghvi Global School

Sports: Taekwondo

Category: U-14 Boys 33kg

Gold- Rohan Chavan, Shree Sanatan Dharam Vidyalaya

Silver- Advey Salvi, St. Paul High School

Bronze- Dhruv Bagre, Gurukul Educational Institutions M.P.V.A.V.S

Category: U-14 Boys 45kg

Gold- Rudra Khandore, Sies High School

Silver- Shravan Naniskar, Gurunanak High School

Bronze- Kaavya Dhodhayyanor, Victoria High School

Category: U-17 Boys 51kg

Gold- Aditya Vishwakarma, Gurunanak Khalsa

Silver- Sarna Joshi, JBCN International School

Bronze- Aaditya Talakhande, Radcliffe School

Category: U-17 Boys 59kg

Gold- Aarya Sohani, Met Rishikul Vidyalaya

Silver- Swayam Chavan, Shardashram Vidyamandir

Bronze- Ansh Yadav, Rustomjee Cambridge International School Dadar