SFA Championships: Neel Sarang Claims 1500 Metres Gold

Neel Sarang of Guardian High School and Junior College, Dombivali claimed the gold in the under-18 boys' 1500 metres athletics event in the SFA Championships.

Sagar Lahe of Bhavans College, Andheri bagged the silver while Mikhil Jaiswal of Jindal Vidya Mandir settled for the bronze.

Results of Day 2

Sports:

1. Athletics

Category: U-18 Male 1500

· Gold: Neel Sarang - Guardian High School and Jr.College, Dombivli, 4:45.50 Sec

· Silver: Sagar Lahe - Bhavans Collage, Andheri

· Bronze: Mikhil Jaiswal - Jindal Vidya Mandir

Category: U-16 Male 800

· Gold: Thanish Gaddam - Vivek Vidyalaya and Junior College, 2:09.02 Sec

· Silver: Priyanshu Jaiswal - Jindal Vidya Mandir

· Bronze: Aliraza Ansari - Shreerang Vidyalaya and Jr.College, Thane

Category: U-16 Female 800

· Gold: Sanisska Sawla - Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu, 2:35.01 Sec

· Silver: Saanvi Nittyan - Vibgyor High, Kharghar

· Bronze: Krutika Chavhan

Category: U-14 Male Shot Put (4kg)

· Gold: Prithvy Sawant - Nalanda Public School, Mulund East, 9.37 M

· Silver: Aarya Tiwari - Children Academy (Malad)

· Bronze: Bhavya Solanki - Children Academy (Malad)

Category: U-14 Female Long Jump

· Gold: Radhika Bhosle - Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Nerul, 3.82 M

· Silver: Sanaya Arsiwalla - Bombay Scottish School (Mahim)

· Bronze: Nadita Barua - Children Academy (Malad)

2. Hockey

Category: U-12 Boys

· Gold: Don Bosco High School SSC, Matunga

· Silver: Don Bosco High School SSC, Matunga

· Bronze: Maharashtra Military Schoo, Murbad

Category: U-12 Girls

· Gold: New Bombay City School CBSE, Ghansoli

· Silver: Jankidevi Public School, Andheri