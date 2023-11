SFA Championships: Don Bosco High School, Matunga 'Team B' Clinch Under-14 Boys' Hockey Gold

Don Bosco High School, Matunga 'Team B' thumped Children Academy, Malad 7-0 to clinch the under-14 boys' hockey title in the sixth edition of the SFA Championships.

In a third place match, Don Bosco High School SSC, Matunga beat Children Academy, Malad 2-0 to bag the third spot.

Results: Hockey:

Category: U14 Boys: Children Academy, Malad lt to Don Bosco Matunga Team B

Score: 0-7

Match 2:

Dr. Antonio de Silva High school, Dadar vs Don Bosco High School, Matunga

Score: 1-0

Match 3:

Category: Hockey U-16 Boys

Dr. Antonio da Saliva High School. Dadar vs Don Bosco Matunga Team B.

Score: 13-0

Match 4: Third place match

Category: Hockey U-14 Boys

Don Bosco High School SSC, Matunga vs Children Academy, Malad

Score: 2-0