DSO Maharashtra State-Level Inter-School Hockey: St Andrew’s College Emerge Champions

St Andrew’s College (Bandra), representing Mumbai District emerged Maharashtra State champions by beating Pune District 1-0 to clinch the boys’ under-19 title in the DSO Maharashtra state-level inter-schools hockey tournament, organized by the Sports & Youth Services Association, Pune and played at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

St. Andrew’s had earlier defeated Aurangabad District in the quarter-finals and then prevailed over Kolhapur District in the semi-finals before crowning themselves in glory.

The St. Andrew’s found the going tough against the home favourites Pune outfit who put up a dogged performance to take the fight to the rival camp and the match witnessed a lively contest as both the teams played an open attacking game.

However, the Mumbai team enjoyed more possession and created the better chances and from one such move Jayden Pereira managed to score the decisive winning goal to seal the triumph.

Results – Final: Mumbai District (St. Andrew’s College, Bandra) 1 (Jayden Pereira) beat Pune District 0.