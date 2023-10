St Teresa’s, Santacruz girls emerged divisional champions in the the DSO inter-school hockey and booked their place in the state-level championship which is to be held later in this month.

At their ground here on Monday St Teresa’s pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Fr Agnel, Vashi a evenly-contested encounter.

The teams failed to break the deadlock and in the shoot-out they proved better from the dreaded spot as they registered a 3- 2 win. It was a good match, the girls dished out good soccer," said Savi Sakpal, the Teresa's coach.

It was not a good begining for Teresa's as both the first two strikers Aasawari Jonale and Avishka Parab failed to find the net. while Navyala Bhatt put the rivals ahead converting the first try. Gargi Gote muffed with her try. Leading 2-1 after two each.

But, they could not maintain the pressure as as only Nandini Sharma was successful for Fr Agnel

