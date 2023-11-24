'Shame On You': Jonty Rhodes Hits Back At X User Who Commented 'Being Celebrity Doesn’t Give Class' On Cricketer's Pic

Jonty Rhodes gave a strong reply to a X user who tried to spread misinformation about the cricketer on social media | X/File

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, known for his love for India and all things Indian (he has named his daughter after India), took to X (formerly Twitter) and finally decided to clarify on a viral picture of him making rounds with the claim that while eating food, he did not even bother to offer food to his "driver." Jonty, in his post, clarified that the man seen in the picture is not even a driver and that he was in fact a stranger who offered Jonty his favourite dish, which the cricketer gladly accepted.

Rhodes also added that he paid for the food and used the hashtag "#shameonyou" for the user who commented without knowing the truth of the picture.

"I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou," said Rhodes in his post.

See the picture along with Rhodes post below.

After Jonty made the picture clear, X users commented on the post in their own witty ways.

"Waiting for someone to ask why Jonty didn't offer food to a total stranger," said a user.

"One should not comment without knowing the complete truth. It's not required to have an opinion on everything," a user commented, rightfully.

"Sir you are a legend and please don’t pay attention to these online trolls," said a user about the cricketer who is indeed widely loved in India.

"Sir, you are our childhood hero. Every time someone dived to catch a ball in gully cricket, all others used to say 'he jumped like Jonty rhodes'.. Thanks for visiting our city and trying our dishes..," said a grateful fan.