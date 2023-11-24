 'Shame On You': Jonty Rhodes Hits Back At X User Who Commented 'Being Celebrity Doesn’t Give Class' On Cricketer's Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shame On You': Jonty Rhodes Hits Back At X User Who Commented 'Being Celebrity Doesn’t Give Class' On Cricketer's Pic

'Shame On You': Jonty Rhodes Hits Back At X User Who Commented 'Being Celebrity Doesn’t Give Class' On Cricketer's Pic

Jonty, in his post, clarified that the man seen in the picture is not even a driver and that he was in fact a stranger who offered Jonty his favourite dish, which the cricketer gladly accepted.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Jonty Rhodes gave a strong reply to a X user who tried to spread misinformation about the cricketer on social media | X/File

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, known for his love for India and all things Indian (he has named his daughter after India), took to X (formerly Twitter) and finally decided to clarify on a viral picture of him making rounds with the claim that while eating food, he did not even bother to offer food to his "driver." Jonty, in his post, clarified that the man seen in the picture is not even a driver and that he was in fact a stranger who offered Jonty his favourite dish, which the cricketer gladly accepted.

Rhodes also added that he paid for the food and used the hashtag "#shameonyou" for the user who commented without knowing the truth of the picture.

"I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou," said Rhodes in his post.

See the picture along with Rhodes post below.

After Jonty made the picture clear, X users commented on the post in their own witty ways.

"Waiting for someone to ask why Jonty didn't offer food to a total stranger," said a user.

"One should not comment without knowing the complete truth. It's not required to have an opinion on everything," a user commented, rightfully.

"Sir you are a legend and please don’t pay attention to these online trolls," said a user about the cricketer who is indeed widely loved in India.

"Sir, you are our childhood hero. Every time someone dived to catch a ball in gully cricket, all others used to say 'he jumped like Jonty rhodes'.. Thanks for visiting our city and trying our dishes..," said a grateful fan.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Ex-Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani & Monty Panesar Travel In Vande Bharat Express
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Fireworks Put Team India 1-0 Up, Overshadows Josh...

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Fireworks Put Team India 1-0 Up, Overshadows Josh...

Video: Marcus Stoinis Laughs Hysterically On Yashasvi Jasiwal's Face After He Runs Out Ruturaj...

Video: Marcus Stoinis Laughs Hysterically On Yashasvi Jasiwal's Face After He Runs Out Ruturaj...

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Josh Inglis' Maiden T20I Ton Set Team India 209 For Victory

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Josh Inglis' Maiden T20I Ton Set Team India 209 For Victory

'Was Shell-Shocked To See Their Tactics': Ravichandran Ashwin On Australia In CWC 2023 Final

'Was Shell-Shocked To See Their Tactics': Ravichandran Ashwin On Australia In CWC 2023 Final

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Team India Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss

IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Team India Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss