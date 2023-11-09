PHOTOS: Ex-Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani & Monty Panesar Travel In Vande Bharat Express

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023

Jonty Rhodes and Syed Kirmani pose with the Legends League Cricket trophy inside the Vande Bharat Express

Former England spinner Monty Panesar was seated next to Rhodes during the journey

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw even got a signed bat from the cricket legends

Ashwini Vaishnaw also played cricket on a railway platform with the former stars

The cricketers Launching the nationwide tour in partnership with Indian Railways on Vande Bharat Express with the LLC Trophy

The upcoming season of Legends League Cricket will be played in India from November 18 to December 9 this year

The cricket legends and Railway Minister travelled from Bhopal to Delhi which is a 7 hour 30-minute journey

The cricketers got a traditional welcome from the staff of the Indian Railways at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station

