ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Topples Shaheen Shah Afridi To Regain Top Spot

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Mohammed Siraj has regained the No.1 ranking for bowlers and currently has 709 points. Siraj has claimed 10 wickets in 8 appearances in the 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's wily left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been in top form in the 2023 World Cup and is currently sitting at No.2. In 8 matches, Maharaj has 12 scalps at 26.75.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia's Adam Zampa is currently ranked No.3 in the ICC ODI rankings with 662 points. Zampa is also the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 20 scalps in 8 games.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav is one of the most improved players in recent times. The left-arm wrist spinner has snared 12 wickets in 8 matches at 22.58 alongside an economy rate of 4.15.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has plummeted to No.5 from No.1. However, Afridi has performed well in this World Cup, claiming 16 wickets in 8 matches so far.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia's Josh Hazlewood occupies the 6th position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. Hazlewood has been in decent form in the 2023 World Cup, claiming 12 scalps in 8 matches at 29.66.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan's spin-wizard Rashid Khan is currently at No. 7 in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. Rashid's form has been slightly inconsistent in the 2023 World Cup, managing 9 wickets in 8 games.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!