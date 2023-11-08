ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Shubman Gill has replaced Babar Azam as the No.1 ODI batter in the latest rankings with 830 points. Gill has been in mixed form in the 2023 World Cup.
Babar Azam, who has 824 points, has dropped to No.2 in the rankings. The Pakistan captain has managed to recover his form in the 2023 World Cup after a slow start to the tournament.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock has been in blistering form in the 2023 World Cup. The left-hander has mustered over 500 runs in the tournament, headlined by 4 centuries.
Indian batting star Virat Kohli is currently at No.4. Kohli has also hit top gear in the 2023 World Cup, hammering 543 runs in 8 matches averaging a stunning 108.60.
Australian opener David Warner is currently at No.5. The dashing left-hander has struck two centuries in the 2023 World Cup, having mustered over 400 runs
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been getting his side off to breezy starts in the 2023 World Cup and is currently at No.6. He has accumulated 442 runs in 8 matches in the 2023 World Cup.
South Africa's No.3 Rassie van der Dussen has also been in good form in the 2023 World Cup, having placed at No.7. In 8 matches, the right-hander has mustered 366 runs at over 40.
Ireland's Harry Tector is arguably one of the best batters in their ranks and is at No.8. Tector also averages a healthy 50.06 in ODIs with 1552 runs in 40 matches.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is one of the most ferocious strikers of the white ball and is currently ranked No.9. Klaasen currently has 316 runs in 8 2023 World Cup matches at 45.14.
England opener Dawid Malan, currently ranked No. 10, came into the 2023 World Cup with good form, but has been slightly inconsistent. Malan still averages a daunting 47.28 in 8 matches in the 2023 World Cup with 331 runs.
