CWC 2023: What Pakistan, New Zealand, And Afghanistan Must Do To Progress To Semi-Finals?

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
New Zealand succumbed to 4 losses after wins in the first 4 matches. However, the Kiwis face a simple equation moving forward as they must beat Sri Lanka.
Pakistan have a slightly complicated path to the semi-finals. They must beat England comprehensively in Kolkata. In case of a defeat, Pakistan must also hope for Kiwis' loss or have a superior net run-rate.
After a stunning defeat to Australia, Afghanistan need a herculean effort to reach the semi-finals. Afghans must beat South Africa by a big margin to beat the net run-rate of Pakistan and New Zealand. They must also hope for Pakistan and New Zealand to lose their final league match.
Team India became the first side to qualify for the 2023 World Cup finals. Rohit Sharma and co. have been ruthless thus far, winning all their 8 matches.
Australia sealed their spot on Tuesday with a three-wicket win in Mumbai over Afghanistan. The five-time champions started their campaign slowly with 2 heavy losses but have now won 6 matches on the bounce.
South Africa qualified for the semi-finals after New Zealand's defeat to Pakistan in Bengaluru. They are likely to face Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the Proteas look strong, they have been highly vulnerable in chasing totals.
