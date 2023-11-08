AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell Shatters Records As He Plays Through Pain To Stun Afghanistan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Glenn Maxwell hit a six when on 195 to bring up the first double-century for Australia in ODIs. He surpassed Shane Watson's 185 to get the highest individual ODI score by an Aussie batter.
Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 201 is the highest score by a batter during a run-chase in ODIs. Maxwell passed Fakhar Zaman's 193 against South Africa in 2021.
Glenn Maxwell also joined an elite list of batters to score a double-hundred in World Cup history. Maxwell joined Martin Guptill (237) and Chris Gayle (215) in the process.
Glenn Maxwell's ODI double-ton is the 2nd fastest double-ton. He took 128 deliveries to get there, narrowly missing 126-ball double-ton.
No batter had mustered a double-hundred before Glenn Maxwell while batting at No.4 or below. Charles Coventry's 194 was the highest score by a non-opener before Maxwell's 201.
Glenn Maxwell had suffered massive muscle cramps during his breathtaking knock. He couldn't run at one stage, but hit boundaries at will.
Glenn Maxwell wincing in pain as he goes completely down. Australian team's physio advised him against going off the field as he is unlikely to get back.
Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins shared an unbroken partnership of 202. Maxwell contributed a staggering 179 in that stand. But Cummins played the second-fiddle role well, staying unbeaten at 12 off 68 balls. The 88.61% contribution is the highest in a partnership during ODIs.
The three-wicket victory over Afghanistan also propelled Australia to the semi-finals. They are likely to face South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
