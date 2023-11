SFA Championships: Dhanishtha Clinches Under-12 Girls' Vault Table Gold

Dhanistha Ugalmugle of Sharda Mandir High School clinched the under-12 girls' vault table gold in the SFA Championships.

Riya Thasale of VN Sule Guruji English Medium School bagged the silver while Sarah Dohadwalla of Villa Theresa High School took the bronze.

Sports: Gymnastics

Category: U-12 Girls (Vault Table)

Gold: Dhanishta Ugalmugle, Sharda Mandir High School

Silver: Riya Thasale, V.N. Sule Guruji English Medium school

Bronze: Sarah Dohadwalla, Villa Theresa High School

Category: U-8 Girls (Floor Exercise)

Gold: Ridhima Mehta, The Green Acres Academy

Silver: Ziya Kanthawala, Podar ORT

Bronze: Hiya Gala - JBCN International School

Category: U-8 Girls (Balancing Beam)

Gold: Shanaya Parekh, JBCN International School, Parel

Silver: Manushi Karvat, The Universal High School, Ghatkopar

Bronze: Shanaya Roy - VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East

Category: U-12 Girls (Uneven Bar)

Gold: Pahel Shah, Met Rishikul Vidyalaya

Silver: Tiara Shah, Villa Theresa High School

Bronze: Naquiyah Mercha…