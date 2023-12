SFA Championships: Vaibhavi Clinches Gold In Under-12 Judo

Vaibhavi from Adarsh Vidyalaya, Goregaon clinched the gold medal in the female under-12 Judo competition at the SFA Championships.

Alshifa Shaikh from Kherwadi MPS, Bandra East and Mahek Sheikh from the same school bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Results of Day 8:

Sports: Judo

Category: Female U-12 (30 kgs)

Gold: Vaibhavi, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Goregaon

Silver: Alshifa Shaikh, Kherwadi Mps, Bandra (E)

Bronze: Mahek Sheikh, Kherwadi Mps Bandra (E)

Bronze: Zoya Shah, Kherwadi Mps Bandra (E)

Category: Male U-12 (63 kgs)

Gold: Ridhat, Vibgyor High, Goregaon

Silver: Keshav, Children's Academy, Malad

Bronze: Kalpesh, Mvm International School

Bronze: Archit, Podar International School, IB

Category: Male U-12 (23 kgs)

Gold: Ishawar Vishwakarma

Silver: Zeeshan Shaikh

Bronze: Ashawin Jaiswal

Category: Male U-12 (42 kgs)

Gold: Pravya Garg

Silver: Ishawari Bavkar

Bronze: Dia Takasali

Bronze: Raha Chaudhary

Category: Male U-12 (40 kgs)

Gold: Shaurya, SVKM International School

Silver: Kunal, Gurukul Educational Institution

Bronze: Ketak, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School

Bronze: Ayaan, BCN International School

Sports: Boxing

Category: Girls U-11 (42+)

Gold: Riddhi Akul, Rose Manor International School

Silver: Aarohi Kalmaste, Gopal Sharma Memorial School, Powai

Bronze: Grishma Parab, B S Bane International School

Bronze: Saumya Veerkar, SSL English School

Category: Boys U-11 (24-26)

Gold: Zishan Shaikh, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College

Silver: Swaraj Joshi, B S Bane International School

Category: Boys U-13 (28-30)

Gold: Shubham, Maharashtra Military School, Murbad

Silver: Abhinandan Yadav, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College

Bronze: Shivansh Survaiye, Children Academy (Thakur Complex)

Bronze: Adey Salvi, St.Paul High School

Category: Boys U-13 (32-34)

Gold: Abhay Das, Shahajinagar Primary School, Trombay

Silver: Harsh Choudhary, Gopal Sharma memorial school

Bronze: Shaurya Padwal, Don Bosco High School, Matunga

Bronze: Hassan Kagalwala, Diamond Jubilee High School – Mazgaon

Category: Boys U-15 (61-64)

Gold: Swarup Sante, Maharashtra Military School, Murbad

Silver: Ayaan Gupta, Chatrabhuj Narsee School (Kandivali)

Category: Boys U-15 (-30)

Gold: Taufiq Ansari, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College

Silver: Shubham Chaurasia, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College

Bronze: Rishabh Rameshram, Gopal Sharma memorial school

Category: Boys U-17 (80+)

Gold: Daeman Basumatary, Shri Harshad C Valia International

Silver: Jagdish Rathod, St Mathew’s High School and Junior College

Sports: Basketball

Category: U-18 Female

Gold: Vile Parle East MPS

Silver: PVG Vidya Bhawan School

Bronze: JBCN International School

Category: U-11 Female

Gold: Vibgyor High Goregaon

Silver: PVG Vidya Bhawan School

Bronze: Childrens Academy , Thakur Complex

Winner Score: 23-04

Sports: Shooting

Category: U-14 Girls Peep Sight

Gold: Ananya Ashok, The Green Acres Academy, Chembur

Silver: Arisha Saurabh Sharma, Arya Gurukul School Ambernath

Bronze: Sharanya Kadam, St. Gregorius High School

Category: U-17 Girls Air Pistol

Gold: Ritu Swapnil Darekar, Amt. Sulochana Devi Singhania School, Thane

Silver: Krsna Jitendra Naik, Vasudev C Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir

Bronze: Ashrriya Santosh Sharma, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalay, Borivali