RWITC Horse Racing: Stage Set For Sports Of Kings At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Total 14.5 crore at stake for the season as prize money across 26 race meetings

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) is set to present another elegant edition of the "Sport of Kings" at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

The season’s highlights include the Indian 1000 & 2000 Guineas, the Indian Oaks, the Indian Derby, and the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million – all prestigious Group I events. These marquee races will take center stage before the curtain falls on the Mumbai racing season 2024-25 with the grand Racing Carnival in April 2025.

A total of ₹14.5 crore will be distributed as prize money across 26 race meetings, excluding additional rewards for events during the Indian Derby weekend and the Racing Carnival. Over ₹5 million worth of trophies will also be awarded to the winning connections. The season spans four and a half months, concluding with the Racing Carnival on the first weekend of April 2025. Eleven meetings, starting with Indian Derby Day in February 2025, will be held under floodlights.

Key events on the schedule include:

JSK1 Indian 1000 Guineas: Sunday, December 15

HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas: Sunday, December 22

Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks: Saturday, January 11

HPSL Indian Derby: Sunday, February 2

Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million: Sunday, February 23

Zavaray S. Poonawalla Racing Carnival: Saturday, April 5 & Sunday, April 6

With these premier events, RWITC promises an exhilarating season for horseracing enthusiasts.

