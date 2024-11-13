Mumbai Horse Racing Season: Four Extra Days Added To Calendar

The Mumbai racing season at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course gets underway from November 24 |

The Mumbai racing season at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course is set to be even more exciting this year with four additional days added to the schedule, bringing the total to 26 racing days.

The event will kick off on November 24 with the prestigious Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, marking the start of this thrilling season.

The Mahalaxmi Racecourse, located in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi neighborhood, is renowned as a premier horse racing venue, attracting enthusiasts from across the country.

According to Shiven Surendranath, a Western India Turf Club (RWITC) committee member, the schedule includes 11 days dedicated to evening races, with more races expected to be added in the coming days.

This season also boasts six major events, highlighted by the prestigious Indian 1000 Guineas on December 15 and culminating in the highly anticipated HPSL Indian Derby on February 2, 2025.

The grand finale, known as the Indian Racing Carnival, is slated to take place on April 5 and 6, concluding the season in a spectacular fashion.