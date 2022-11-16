Horse racing: Night events back at Mahalaxmi racecourse

Representational picture |

Mumbai: Night racing is back as the Mahalaxmi racecourse is all set to embrace the 22 days of horse racing which starts on November 20.

After being under the wraps for a couple of years, because of the pandemic, night racing will once again make its presence, in the mega-event organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

“The committee and stewards are also pleased to announce entry free-for-all RWITC members/owners/trainers and members guest Rs 400/- only on all Mumbai race days,” said SR Sanas the RWITC chairman.

“I certainly hope to see one and all coming and enjoying themselves at the beautiful racecourse,” signed off the Chairman of the club,” Sanas.

“The season is packed with 22 days of competitive racing, which also includes 11 days of racing under lights at the green haven in the centre of the city (Mahalakshmi Race Course), which would hopefully increase our footfalls,” said Aneet, the RWITC committee member.

Talking about the season former chairperson Vivek Jain hopes that the shortened season looks set for a recovery after covid.

“The RWITC has successfully got sponsorship for the classics and from individuals which have raised stakes substantially. The club has relaxed dress codes for the members to help focus on race day festivals and norms for participation by outstation horses would make racing competitive.

However, the challenges remain the GST overhang and delay in execution of the national tote, added Jain who has been at the whelm of running the RWITC for over decades.

Silent features

# The highest Stakes in the country

# Virtually no restrictions on outstation horses.

# Pop-ups with food, drinks & entertainment to start shortly after the season begins, on all Mumbai race days, in the members' enclosure

