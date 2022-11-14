Horse racing: Mumbai season kicks off on November 20

e-Paper Get App
At the beginning of the season, the racing is scheduled twice a week on Saturdays and Thursdays

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
Pic: RWITC
Mumbai: After the success of the 18 race days of the Pune season conducted by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) concluded at the Poona Race Course on October 27, the focus shifts to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the Mumbai season which starts from November 20.

At the beginning of the season, the racing is scheduled twice a week on Saturdays and Thursdays. However, when the racing is in the final leg it would be on Saturdays and Sundays.

Among the big races held here are The Indian Derby, 1000 and 2000 Guineas. Oaks, St Leger. But the biggest race of the season is the Indian Derby which is held on the first Sunday of February.

The Mahalaxmi Racecourse was constructed in the year 1883 and designed along the lines of the Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne. Sir Cusrow N Wadia donated the Mahalaxmi Racecourse which is now on lease to the RWITC from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

