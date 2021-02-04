Mumbai: Four held for accepting bets on horse racing

The city crime branch has arrested four persons on Thursday for allegedly accepting bets illegally on horse races held in Kolkata. Acting on a tip-off crime branch unit 3 raided a flat in Matunga and found four persons allegedly accepting and placing bets through an online portal. The arrested accused identified as Manoj Singh, 34, Samrat Ashok Bundela, 39, Salman Shaikh, 24, and Rahul Jadhav, 30. Three laptops, 10 mobile phones collectively worth Rs. 2.5 lakh have been seized. According to the police, the accused where monitoring the races on YouTube and accepting the bets for the same.