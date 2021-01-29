GUNA: House of betting mafia boss Anil Rathore razed, 13 cases registered against him in Guna, Shivpuri and Indore districts

Guna: A team of Guna municipality and local police in a joint operation demolished illegal properties of listed criminal and betting kingpin Anil Rathore on Friday. His house situated in Durga Colony was demolished as part of state-wide drive launched against land mafia, listed criminals.

Local police said 13 cases have been registered against Rathore in Guna, Shivpuri and Indore districts for his involvement in betting, gambling, illicit liquor trade, assault, fraud, possessing illegal weapons among others. An IPL betting case has been registered against Anil Rathore at Lasudia police station in Indore, which is under investigation.

“This is just the beginning. We are following chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s orders to act against those involved in illegal activities in the state,” an official said wishing anonymity. The chief minister had earlier said BJP government in the state is softer than flowers for law-abiding citizens and deadlier than a thunderbolt for evils. “Drug peddlers, land mafia, chit fund mafia, goons and other such people will not be spared,” Chouhan has said. The state government will hold talks with central departments to solve drug problem in the state.