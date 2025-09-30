 BJP Files Police Complaint Against Maharashtra Congress Over 'Provocative' Social Media Post
Calling the content "highly provocative," Nikam demanded its immediate removal. "By putting out such a statement, Congress is clearly attempting to create disharmony and provoke violence. This is dangerous politics," he said.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
The complaint was filed by BJP spokesperson and advocate Aniket Nikam at the Marine Lines police station. | X/ @AdvAniketNikam

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a police complaint against the state Congress leadership, alleging that a recent post on the party’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle was intended to incite unrest in the state and across the country.

Details of the Complaint

The complaint was filed by BJP spokesperson and advocate Aniket Nikam at the Marine Lines police station. It pertains to a September 28 post from the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), which read:
“The BJP should not test people’s patience. Or else, as Gen Z has set the BJP office on fire in Leh, a similar situation will arise across the country.”

BJP Calls Post ‘Highly Provocative’

Calling the content “highly provocative,” Nikam demanded its immediate removal. “By putting out such a statement, Congress is clearly attempting to create disharmony and provoke violence. This is dangerous politics,” he said.

Legal Action Cited

Nikam added that the complaint has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, 2023.

Warning Against Disruption of Social Peace

Addressing the media, Nikam further accused the Congress of attempting to disturb social peace and warned that such rhetoric could trigger law and order issues if not curbed.

