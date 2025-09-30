 Navi Mumbai Civic Body Plants 500 Native Saplings At Koparkhairane Nature Park Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drive
Navi Mumbai Civic Body Plants 500 Native Saplings At Koparkhairane Nature Park Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drive

Navi Mumbai Civic Body Plants 500 Native Saplings At Koparkhairane Nature Park Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drive

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

In a major green drive, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Garden Department planted 500 native saplings at Koparkhairane Nature Park under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

Community Participation

The initiative, aligned with the vision of ‘Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra’, saw enthusiastic participation from senior citizens, school students, local residents, NGOs, and environmental groups.

Enhancing Koparkhairane Nature Park

“Koparkhairane Nature Park, a key urban green space in Navi Mumbai featuring a dense Miyawaki-style forest, attracts thousands of visitors daily for walking and recreation. The plantation drive was aimed at enhancing the park’s greenery and promoting environmental awareness,” said an NMMC official.

Vruksh Dindi for Tree Conservation

The event included a Vruksh Dindi (tree procession) to spread the message of tree conservation. Organizations like Shree Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Koparkhairane Warkari Sampraday Gramvikas Mandal, and Sant Nirankari Mission joined hands with school teachers, local committees, and over 500 nature enthusiasts, including 150 students.

article-image

Native Fruit-Bearing Trees Planted

The plantation focused on native fruit-bearing species such as chikoo, jackfruit, jamun, guava, tamarind, custard apple, black plum, Indian gooseberry, star fruit, and mango. The initiative also encouraged participants to dedicate a tree to their mother and motherland, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and community engagement.

