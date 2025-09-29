 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Construction In Belapur After Repeated Notices
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Encroachment Department on Monday carried out a demolition drive against unauthorized construction in Belapur, after repeated notices were ignored by the concerned party.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
NMMC demolition drive clears unauthorised construction in Belapur after repeated warnings | File Photo

The action was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, with guidance from Additional Commissioner (II) Dr. Rahul Gethe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Dr. Kailas Gaikwad.

Notice Issued Under MRTP Act

Officials said that a notice under MRTP Act Section 54 had earlier been served to Laxmi Kashinath Bose, owner of House No. 1215/02 in Divale village, Sector 14, Navi Mumbai, directing her to remove the illegal construction on her own. However, the construction work continued despite the warning.

NMMC demolition drive clears unauthorised construction in Belapur after repeated warnings | File Photo

Demolition Operation Details

Following this, the encroachment team organized a demolition drive and cleared the unauthorized structure. The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Amol Palwe and Assistant Engineer Atmaram Kale, with support from 10 laborers, three hammers, one gas cutter, and one poclain machine. Police personnel and security guards from the encroachment department were also deployed at the site.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Highway Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swacchata Hi Seva' Campaign -...
NMMC’s Stand on Encroachments

“Despite repeated notices, the illegal construction was not removed. We were left with no option but to demolish it. This is part of our ongoing campaign against encroachments, and similar actions will be intensified in the future,” an NMMC official said.

Future Action Plans

The civic body has reiterated that it will continue to take strict measures to curb unauthorized constructions across all its wards.

