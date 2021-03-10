Mumbai Horse Racing; Mahalaxmi Racecourse: Mystic Bay fancied for feature

Mumbai: Going by the previous results, Mystic Bay finds himself at a tidy weight and he could drive home that advantage, in the Byram Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the feature event on the 13th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Thursday.

The line-up for this feature is an interesting one and although there are just six in the fray, zeroing-in on one particular contender can be a task.

Mystic Bay has been consistent as well and on form, even a little levelling up is likely to be converted into a positive result. Silver Flames is returning fresh after a break and shapes as a strong rival, while the others are seasoned enough not to be taken lightly. Hence a close finish is most likely, with the pull in weights giving Mystic Bay that slight edge over the others.

First race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Blue Ribbon Plate Div-2 (1400M): 1. Speculator (1), 2. Gandalf (9), 3. Chezza (10)

2. The Ferrari Plate (2000m): 1. Forever Together (3), 2. Gloriosus (1), 3. Athulya (2)

3. The Worthwhile Plate (1400m): 1. Mount Moriah (6), 2. Sunrise Ruby (3), 3. Majestic Warrior (5)

4. The Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (1200m): 1. Mystic Bay (5), 2. Silver Flames (3), 3. Gazino (2)

5. The Ahmed I Rahimtoola Trophy (1000m): 1. Viktorina (6), 2. Narakamicie (4), 3. Fidato (2)

6. The F K Vakil Trophy (1600m): 1. Chancellor (7), 2. Exotique (2), 3. Fmaling Lamborgini (8)

7. The D W Reid Plate (1000m): 1. Wild Fire (1), 2. Spring Grove (2), 3. Endeavour (6)

8. The Blue Ribbon Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Aspiration (3), 2. Nusrat (13), 3. On Va Danser (7)

Day’s Best: Forever Together (2-3)