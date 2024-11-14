Ranji Trophy, Mumbai v Services: Ayush Mhatre Scores Second First Class Hundred

Ayush Mhatre scored 116 against Services on Thursday | PTI

Teenage Mumbai opening batsman Ayush Mhatre celebrated his selection in the India’s 15-member U19 squad for the upcoming 50-over ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024, with a century against Services in the Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at Air Force Ground in Palam.

Mhatre scored 116 his second First Class ton, following his 176 against Maharashtra last month at the MCA’s BKC ground. The 17-year-old was picked by the Junior Selection Committee for the U-19 Asian Cup which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The teen sensation has also been called up by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for the trials.

The knock came in testing conditions, with seniors Ajinkya Rahane (19), and Siddhesh Lad (10) failing to score big. Mhatre’s opening partner and Angkrish Raghuvanshi who made 92 in the previous game at BKC against Odisha was out cheaply in the second over. Mhatre in company of Shreyas Iyer (47) rescued Mumbai and ensured they took lead. He hit 12 boundaries and three sixes during his 149-ball knock. Mumbai were 253/8 in 63 overs on the second day.

Earlier, Services resuming at 192/6, were bowled out for 240 in 81 overs. Shardul Thakur finished with four wickets for Mumbai while Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani took two wickets apiece.

Mhatre in India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup

Mhatre will feature in the India U19 team later this month. India is the most successful side of the competition, having won the tournament eight times, are placed in Group A, which also features Pakistan U19, Japan U19, and hosts, UAE U19. Group B, on the other hand, is formed by Afghanistan U19, Bangladesh U19, Nepal U19, and Sri Lanka U19.

Ahead of the tournament, India U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in a practice match on November 26, in Sharjah. India U19 will begin their campaign by facing Pakistan U19 on November 30 in Dubai. India will then take on Japan U19 and UAE U19 on December 2 and December 4 respectively in Sharjah.



India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar